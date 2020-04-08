Buhari Accused Of Discrimination In Disbursement Of Palliative Funds

The Federal Government led by President Buhari has been accused by the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives of being discriminatory to some states in the distribution of palliative measures to cushion the effect of coronavirus.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who urged the administration to be even in the disbursement of the palliative measures.

Elumelu stated that if the government fails to heed the advice, its effort in arresting the coronavirus situation will be counter-productive.

Elumelu said: “The current selective approach adopted by the Federal Government in allotting aids to states is unacceptable and counter-productive to the overall national efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and effectively check its spread.

“The selective approach is already sending wrong signals, fuelling avoidable divisiveness, allegations and counter-allegations of political and sectional marginalization in the polity and such must be checked immediately”.

Elumelu also urged the government to know that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting all Nigerians who are united against it.

“Nigerians are united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anything that will divide them at this moment must be avoided.

“The Federal Government should bear in mind that the social and economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic cut across all the states of the federation. It affects all Nigerians because they operate under the same economy and lockdown directives. Therefore, the selective approach in dissemination of aids and palliatives is not in the best interest of our nation. It will only send a very wrong signal and exacerbate the situation.

“What is expected at the moment is an even distribution of aids and palliatives to all states of the federation in a manner that extensively addresses the needs of the masses at this critical time”, the minority leader said.