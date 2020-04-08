Brazil Legend, Ronaldinho Finally Released From Prison In Paraguay

Brazil football legend, Ronaldinho has finally been released from prison in Paraguay and placed under house arrest.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were arrested for flying into Paraguay with fake passports which they have both denied.

The 40-year old who played for PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan will now have to stay within the premises of Hotel Palmaroga.

Ronaldinho and his brother spent 32 days in prison which was supposed to be a 6-months sentence.

It is reported that the got released after paying a £1.3million bond.

While in prison, Ronaldinho had while away time by playing football with fellow inmates.