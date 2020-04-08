Home » 5G And Coronavirus Not Caused By The Antichrist – Pastor Sam Adeyemi (VIDEO)

By - 2 hours on April 08, 2020

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has stated that 5G network and coronavirus have nothing to do with the Antichrist spoken of in the Bible.

This is in reaction to a debate on social media about how 5G network is the reason why people are falling sick and not coronavirus as widely spread by the media.

That line of thought was supported by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy who was dragged on social media after he accused the Federal Government of having plans to install 5G network which he blamed for deaths attributed to coronavirus.

In an Instagram Live Video with Pastor Poju Oyemade of Covenant Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi revealed that a similar virus had troubled the world in 1918.

He also revealed that a research showed how Nigeria was affected by the virus which, like coronavirus, forced schools, churches and mosques to shut down.

