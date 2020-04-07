Yoruba Actress, Alhaja Anike Alajogun Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Veteran Nigerian actress, Alhaja Anike Alajogun who works in the UK as a nurse has tested positive for coronavirus.

Alhaja Anike Alajogun relocated to the UK after she retired from the entertainment industry in Nigeria and now works with the NHS in Manchester.

She tested positive after falling ill as a result of the virus which she contracted from those she was treating at the hospital.

The actress who owns the popular Mataan Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo state, is currently observing the two weeks compulsory self-isolation.

Alhaja Anike Alajogun is the first Nigerian celebrity abroad to test positive for the virus which first broke out in Wuhan, China, with thousands of lives lost to it.