Xavi Gives Reason Why Messi Is Better Than Ronaldinho

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has said that Lionel Messi is the only player better than Brazil legend, Ronaldinho Gaucho.

Xavi who played alongside Ronaldinho at Barcelona named Messi ahead of him because of consistency.

The Spaniard told Globo Esporte: “Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was consistency.

“Perhaps he lacked consistency in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of his consistency in the last few years.

“Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is among the best. The rest follow.

“Ronaldinho is among the best – with Ronaldo, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group.”

This comes months after Ronaldinho named three players he believes are better than Messi.

He told Marca: “I’m glad Messi won the Ballon d’Or.

“We were also friends during our time at Barcelona.

“But I don’t like to compare, and I find it difficult to say he is the best of all time.

“There were [Diego] Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo… it’s hard to say that Messi is the best throughout the history of football. I can say he is the best of his era.”