University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Suspends Professor Over COVID-19 Patient

The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, has suspended Professor Alakija Salami for covering up the health status of a coronavirus patient who died at the hospital.

Salami is said to have helped a UK returning by treating him at home until his health deteriorated.

When nothing else could be done by him to stop the worsening situation, he rushed the patient to the hospital where he lied that he was suffering from food poisoning.

Salami also pulled strings to ensure that the body of the patient who died was removed from the hospital and buried.

This caused an outrage on social media with many Nigerians calling for his head.

In reaction, the management of the hospital issued the below statement.

“The Management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital hereby suspends Prof A.K. Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital. This is as a result of his unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020.”