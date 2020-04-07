Quit Religion If You Want To Defeat COVID-19 – Sat Guru Maharaj Ji

Founder of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji has advised Nigerians to quit religion if they want to defeat COVID-19.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji stated that religious mentality has failed and that Nigerians should embrace divine knowledge.

He said, “We have found out that the word God is an abracadabra, a metaphorised way to mislead us from enjoying the bounties of the creator. Our people must go away from Holy spirit syndrome, holy Michael, holy fire, they are not working. They should get away from religion completely.

“If someone needs a job, you don’t need a tribe or religion. It is something they cannot stop, I will establish it. Coronavirus is dead, the moment you and I are holding each other, we are one Nigeria.”

He added that only those in the spiritual realm and with divine knowledge would “see who is coronavirus”.

“Look at it, with what has happened, Holy Ghost fire has run away oo…Praise the Lord, rababaraba, na lie oo. They have closed areas in Saudi Arabia, Mecca, Medina, no road. So, where is the power that Moses used to break the water into two? Where is the power that David used to kill Goliath? There is nothing impossible for the creator and it has been put down in simple language, divine knowledge. My people are perishing because they lack divine knowledge.”