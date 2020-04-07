Ogun State Begins Relaxation Of Stay At Home Order

The Ogun State government has announced that it would begin a relaxation of the stay at home order between 7 a.m and 2 p.m on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

This was disclosed by the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, who revealed that the period will enable people buy essential household items and also earn a living.

The governor also gave an update of the positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

A statement reads: “I appreciate, in no special order, the entire health workforce, security agencies, citizenry, private sector, corporate organisations, religious bodies and politicians for their dedicated service, compliance, understanding, and voluntary humanitarian support during this stay-at-home period which is targeted at further containing the spread of the Coronavirus in the State.

“Because we are committed to the welfare of the good people of Ogun State, we have allowed for a 7-hour breather every other day, between 7am and 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday 7th April, Thursday and Saturday, to allow everyone ventilate, buy essential household needs, and earn some living, especially for daily income earners. However, recommended preventive hygiene measure must be maintained during these times, if going out cannot be avoided.

“I commend the conduct of the people during the distribution of the stimulus packages meant for the poor, vulnerable and elderly.

“These targeted beneficiaries have started receiving the bags which each contain seven (7) food items strictly meant for one household each, and not a street, group or community development association (CDA).

“The first phase of the distribution exercise targets about 300 households in each ward in the State, and all five phases will by extension eventually reach about 1,500 households in each ward.

“I however announce the unfortunate confirmation of two (2) new active cases in Ogun State today, Monday, 6th April. The total confirmed cases in Ogun State now stand at six (6), while all active cases stand at three (3), with three (3) discharged.

“Of the three active cases, one (1) is stable and may be discharged soon, but the two new cases who do not have recent travel history or contact with previous confirmed cases, mean the State now has community spread.

“While it is important that we do not panic, it is necessary everyone take precaution during the 7-hour breathers, especially as one of the two new cases is from Mowe, a border town with Lagos, the Nation’s COVID-19 epicentre.

The statement also revealed the new measures taken so far by the Ogun State government in it’s fight against coronavirus.

“(1)Provision of a special welfare package for frontline health personnel. While this token does not reflect their remarkable readiness, commitment and professionalism, it at least shows in our little way that we value the sacrifice they make daily.

“(2)Identification and enrolment of qualified private hospitals as incident centres, with the requisite provision by our Government of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items.

“(3)All State-level political office holders, including Honourable Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants and Special Advisers automatically become members of the State COVID-19 Task Force to increase the State’s information and feedback strength.

“(4)Plans are being fine-tuned for a mobile testing laboratory, while we take delivery of a molecular laboratory.

“I urge everyone to continue to comply with given directive as they have so far done. Also, while appreciating all voluntary private donors, I again urge everyone who can donate to this global cause to continue to stand with us with through their best means.

“We will stop at nothing to stop COVID-19 in its track in Ogun State.