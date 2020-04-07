Kyle Walker: Career With England Ended For “Hosting Sex Party”

Kylie Walker has seen his England career end after he broke the COVID-19 lockdown rule by “hosting a sex” at his residence.

The Manchester City player had earlier taken to Twitter where he advised his followers to obey the stay at home order which is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He tweeted: “Please, everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them”

Later in the day, the footballer and his friend invited two women over for a party at his residence.

This led to his career as a player in the Three Lions of England coming to an end which was ordered b manager Gareth Southgate.

Issuing an apology, Kyle Wlaker said, “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week,” Walker said in a statement.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.

“As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters, and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there, making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their incredible sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

“My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown.”