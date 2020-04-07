John Ogun Cries Out Over Lockdown In Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles player, John Ogu has cried out over the lockdown in Saudi Arabia which has prevented him from returning to Nigeria.

John Ogu who plies his trade for Al-Adalah FC in Saudi Arabia stated that the lockdown in the country could make one run made.

He also lamented that the curfew in the Middle East country is 24 hours.

“24hours Curfew out here !! BRUH!!!”, he wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Can they just open the border for us to get into our country? What’s going on?… I’m tired.”

A fan of his who advised him to make his plight known to appropriate authorities in Nigeria also pointed out that he would have to observe the compulsory two weeks self-isolation on returning to the country.

John Ogu replied saying, “As it should be, I have no choice than to respect that”.