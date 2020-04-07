Halima Abubakar Thanks Ruggedman, Jaywon For Her Pregnancy

Actress Halima Abubakar has thanked Ruggedman and Jaywon for keeping quiet about the news of her pregnancy until she gave birth.
The actress who announced that she has welcomed a baby boy shared a picture showing her baby bump. According to her, the picture was taken on March 15, two weeks before she welcomed her son.
She captioned the picture: “Thank you so much, my lovely family. The love and calls are overwhelming This feeling is amazing..God bless @ruggedybaba @jaywonjuwonlo for keeping it quite, friends like you are hard. This is was on the 15th March I don’t know what to type.so emotional. But May God bless anyone praying for the fruit of the womb God bless you all And baby M is just smiling This unreal”.
Halima Abubakar announced the arrival of her son yesterday with a post describing the baby as a gift from God.
“A gift from God And I will cherish you for life. Biggest miracle, A Boy 3/4/20”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.