Gov Seyi Makinde Reveals How Black seed Oil Cured Him Of COVID-19

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed that he was cured of COVID-19 by taking blackseed oil and honey as treatment for the deadly virus.

The governor who last week tested positive for COVID-19 has now revealed that two other tests he had came out negative.

In an interview with Fresh FM in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Seyi Makinde revealed that the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Muideeen Olatunji, gave him the blackseed oil which he mixed with honey.

He said, “My very good friend and brother, Dr Muyideen Olatunji, he is the one in charge of the Primary Healthcare for Oyo State. He came to me and said, look, I am going to send to you this blackseed oil, it boosts immunity, so I mixed it with honey and took one teaspoon in the morning and one in the evening. So, there are local solutions to boost immunity.

“So, our people should not fret. They shouldn’t fret. Just as I have been able to get the virus out of my system, so will it be for majority of our people.”

He went on to reveal that he’s now free from the virus.

“Well, I am okay. Just as I posted on my social media handles yesterday night, I can confirm that I have taken two COVID-19 tests. On Thursday, April the 2nd they took a test. They took a sample which was sent to the first lab at Ede where the first sample was taken to, the one that tested positive. So, that came back negative and then, from our own diagnostic centre here, at the virology laboratory in the University of Ibadan, they took another sample yesterday, morning, April 5th and by late yesterday night, the result returned negative.

“So, I am feeling okay. I am eager to jump out now and start getting around again to get the work that Oyo State people gave to me, to get the work done. That is correct. I am completely free of the virus, so I should be jumping around shortly”.

He further said, “I don’t think I am in a position to advise COVID-19 patients, as such. That is for the health practitioners to do and you know every case is different. COVID-19 affects each person in a different way.

“I’ve been watching a lot on TV while in isolation; the same virus will get into somebody and that individual, just like me, may show no symptoms, they may not even know that they have the virus and the same virus will get into someone else and that fellow will get really dog sick to the extent that they will need a ventilator. And everything in between, you know, from not being symptomatic up to being extremely sick and everything in between. So, the way it affects people is kind of different.

“But my prayer is that whoever has the virus, I pray that they get through this period with minimal damage to their health.

“I mean, I was asymptomatic throughout. So, without the test, I would not even have known that I had COVID-19. So, this is the more reason we are advising social distancing at this time, as there may be people with the virus who are also not showing any symptoms.

“It’s also the reason we pushed for a testing centre in Ibadan so we can test more people who may have come in contact with COVID-19 cases. And my aspiration, which I already discussed with the Task Force team, and the EOC [Emergency Operations Centre], is that we must set a target to test close to 10,000 people in Oyo State”.