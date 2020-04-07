FG Declares Public Holiday On April 10 And 13 For Easter Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday April 10 and Monday April 13 as public holiday in Nigeria to celebrate this year’s Easter.
This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who urged Christians in the country to emulate the characteristics of Jesus Christ which includes tolerance, love, peace and compassion.
Aregbesola also called on Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria especially in this COVID-19 outbreak.
The Minister used the opportunity to clamour for support for the Federal Government in its fight against COVID-19 by advising citizens to maintain the guidelines given which includes social distancing, hygiene, washing of hands etc.
In conclusion, the Minister assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue with it’s palliative measures to help cushion the effect of the virus in Nigeria.
