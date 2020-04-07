COVID-19: We May Have Definitive Cure For Coronavirus – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has stated that clinical trial fro the treatment for coronavirus is being put into consideration.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in the state, made this known while addressing newsmen at a press briefing in Ikeja.

“There are a lot of research going on around the world, so it is possible that at some time in the near future, we will have what we may describe as a definitive cure for COVID-19.

“Indeed we are setting up our own clinical trials in Lagos in collaboration with other institutions and the NCDC and hopefully by this time next week, we should have started some clinical trials on our patients and on our staff in Lagos State,” he said.

Lagos current has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with 120 people confirmed to have the virus.

Of the 238 confirmed cases in Nigeria, 35 have been dicharged after they recovered from the virus.