COVID-19: PDP Slams FG, Says Gift To Nigerians Is A Scam

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has stated that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed as a hoax the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP accused the cabals in government of looting the national treasury instead of providing the citizens with palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This is contained in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, which also revealed that the APC-led administration has been using ghost beneficiaries to siphon funds

The statement reads: “The PDP invites Nigerians to note how officials of the APC-led administration fraudulently sidestepped extant financial regulations and illegally resorted to cash disbursements, directly by a cabinet minister, instead of using the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash disbursement facility.

“Such was part of the design to use few unsuspecting Nigerians to circumvent the system, muddle up financial documentation and accountability processes and facilitate the siphoning of a huge chunk of the palliative fund.

“Such practice directly points to a fraudulent diversion of funds by APC leaders, who have been using the same template of the discredited social investment programmes, which had been exposed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as a fraud, when she, last year, revealed that the N500bn Social Investment Programme of the Buhari administration was not getting to the target beneficiaries.

“More embarrassing is the duplicitous inclusion of the scandalous school feeding programme as an expenditure line even when schools are closed following the social distancing directives; an alarming development that points to the level of corruption in the APC administration.”

The PDP also stated that Nigerians can now see how the APC-led Federal Government have looting funds using the name of poor people.

“This explains why the APC-led administration has refused to open up on the handling of palliative funds despite huge allegations of fraud and diversion.”