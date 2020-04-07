A Nigerian man who made a ventilator has revealed the mechanism he used in putting it together.
Usman Dalhatu, a 200level mechanical engineering student ABU, put together the amazing piece at a time when the world is clamouring for more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patient.
The video showing him explaining the process was shared on Twitter by Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril with the caption:
“Listen to my Fulani brother explaining the engineering mechanism he used in making a Ventilator. Combination of structural, mechanical, electrical/control, process engineering, to make this wonderful innovation.
Rt if you’re proud of this Aboki.
He added: “A lot of people have been asking me about him, well he’s Usman Dalhatu, a 200level mechanical engineering student ABU Zaria. He has other innovations which he has already patented in his 100level. You talk about Naturally ahead, here you come”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.