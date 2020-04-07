A Nigerian man who made a ventilator has revealed the mechanism he used in putting it together.

Usman Dalhatu, a 200level mechanical engineering student ABU, put together the amazing piece at a time when the world is clamouring for more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patient.

The video showing him explaining the process was shared on Twitter by Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril with the caption:

“Listen to my Fulani brother explaining the engineering mechanism he used in making a Ventilator. Combination of structural, mechanical, electrical/control, process engineering, to make this wonderful innovation.

Rt if you’re proud of this Aboki.

He added: “A lot of people have been asking me about him, well he’s Usman Dalhatu, a 200level mechanical engineering student ABU Zaria. He has other innovations which he has already patented in his 100level. You talk about Naturally ahead, here you come”.