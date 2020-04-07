Coronavirus: Lagos State Discharges Another COVID-19 Patient

Governor of Lagos State, Babakide Sanwo-Olu has announced that another coronavirus patient has been discharged.

The patient, a female, was discharged after she recovered and tested negative for the virus.

A total of 32 persons have so far been discharged in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu via a tweeted broke the news saying: “Lagosians I announce with immense joy the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered in our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against COVID19.

“We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours,” he added