Coronavirus: Buhari Sends Message Of Solidarity To Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of solidarity to the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus.

In the message, Buhari wished Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after news broke out that he has now been hospitalized.

A State House press release sees Buhari praying for the Prime Minister to get “well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history”.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history”.