Van Persie Recalls Pep Talk With Rooney Before Wonder Goal

Robin Van Perie has revealed the pep talk given to him by Wayne Rooney before Manchester United recorded a memorable victory against Aston Villa in 2013.

The game which was a much needed one saw Van Persie score a hat-trick which gave the side managed by Sir Alex Ferguson their 20th title.

Van Persie’s second goal came from a superb assist from Rooney who located the Dutchman who was just away from the penalty spot to slot home a volley.

Van Persie told United’s website: “There were so many special moments [at United], but probably the most special was the night we won the title against Aston Villa.

“When I look back on the best moments of my career, that night ranks very high. City had lost to Tottenham the day before, so if we won against Villa then we couldn’t be caught. I came to United to win the league. That was our moment to do it.

“There was a feeling like we were playing a final. In the morning before the game, you could see on everyone’s faces: today is the day it has to happen.

“Even if we lost, we had four other chances, but we wanted to get it done that night, in front of our own fans. It was set up perfectly.

“I scored the first goal after two minutes, a tap-in from another Giggsy pass, so then you just know… Ok, today’s going to be a good day. You know what I mean? It’s just that feeling straight away.

“The first goal is out of the way, then I could just feel it in everyone, we were in complete control.

“And when you looked at the opponents’ faces, they knew there was nothing there for them to take. Not that day.

“Before the game, Wayne and I had a little chat on the pitch, and we talked to each other about him finding me in behind the Villa defence. That’s where you can hurt opponents: in behind.

“When you’ve got players like Wayne, Carrick, Scholesy – sooner or later, they will find you. That’s just a very good feeling.”