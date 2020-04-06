Sanwo-Olu Must Be Probed Over COVID-19 – PDP

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for a probe of Governor Babajide Sanwo over the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, Sanwo-Olu has to be probed on how money received to battle the virus was spent.

He also described as a ruse the relief packages distributed in the state to help cushion the effect of the lockdown order declared in the state.

According to Gani: “The reliefs claimed to be going to homes and or the vulnerable are all false. Seriously hyped. Sanwo-Olu cannot feign any ignorance of this. Barrage of videos, audios, pictures abound exposing the inhumanity of a government to her citizens by the manner and quantity of reliefs going around the state.

“The so-called agric products and Bread are so dehumanising that we have evidence of a loaf, 3kg Rice, 3kg beans, dried pepper being distributed at ration of a bag to 50 residents. It is so bad that donors have even raised quarrels with the state government.

“The Governor cannot escape probe of his spendings during this scourge.”

Gani added that the constant media address by the governor is only to distract the citizens and that most of his promises are lies.

“He is distracting with frequent media shows and telling lies and giving fake promises. Recently he said there would be free surgeries and care for all admitted, especially the pregnant. Lagosians are not excited.

“They know its political statement. Where are the hospitals?. Where are the motivated health officers in the state?”