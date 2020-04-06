Pogba Names Manchester United Player Most Likely To Score Own Goal

Paul Pogba has said that Phil Jones is the Manchester United player most likely to score a bizarre own goal.
While Pogba is yet to score an own goal in his career, Phil Jones has smashed in four since joining Manchester United.
Asked by SportsBible to name the Manchester United player most likely to score a bizarre own goal, the French International replied with a smile: “It’s not nice to say but, Phil Jones. Phil Jones, sorry.”
Meanwhile, Phil Jones has revealed that he has no plans to leave Manchester United at the moment.
He told Sky Sports: “I’m very settled – I’ve been settled for a long time here.
“Ever since I walked through the door I was made to feel very welcome. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time – it’s been great and long may it continue.
“Of course I do [want to stay] – it’s Man Utd. This club has been part of my life for many years now. I love the club, the fans, the players.
“We’ll see what happens. It’s not down to me what happens.”
