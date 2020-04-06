Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola Loses Mother To Coronavirus

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has lost his mother to the deadly coronavirus which ahs killed over 70,601 persons out of 1,289,111 infections worldwide.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Manchester City’s website on Monday.
The statement reads:
“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.
“She was 82-years-old.
“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”
This comes a month after Guardiola donated the sum of €1m (£918,000 at the time) towards the fight against coronavirus in Spain.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.