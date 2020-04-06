Governor Seyi Makinde Recovers From Coronavirus

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that he has recovered from coronavirus just days after he announced that he tested positive.

In a series of tweets, Seyi Makinde who immediately went into isolation after testing positive for the virus, revealed that he has received his second negative test result.

Thanking everyone who showed him support by praying for him, Seyi Makinde stated that he would resume as the Head of the Task Force on coronavirus immediately.

He tweeted: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.”