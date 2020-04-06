Governor Seyi Makinde Recovers From Coronavirus

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed that he has recovered from coronavirus just days after he announced that he tested positive.
In a series of tweets, Seyi Makinde who immediately went into isolation after testing positive for the virus, revealed that he has received his second negative test result.
Thanking everyone who showed him support by praying for him, Seyi Makinde stated that he would resume as the Head of the Task Force on coronavirus immediately.
He tweeted: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.
“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.