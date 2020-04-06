Funke Akindele And Her Husband To Be Charged To Court

Nollywood actress, Funke AKindele and her husband JJC Skillz will be charged to court for violating the restriction order declared in Lagos State over COVID-19.

The actress was arrested yesterday for throwing a party at her residence which had other celebrities in attendance despite the restriction from a lockdown and social distancing order declared in Lagos State.

Her husband JJC Skillz whose arrest was demanded has now turned himself in.

Confirming the actress’s arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, stated that it was prompted by a viral video showing her and other celebrities partying in large numbers.

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were immediately drafted to the venue of the party located at an Estate in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

Elkana also revealed that Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz will be charged at Magistrate Court 1 in Ogba.

Expected to be present in court is the Attorney General due to the fact that Funke Akindele and her husband are the first to flout the order restricting movement.