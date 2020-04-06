Dapo Abiodun Attacked For Exempting Dangote Trucks From Lockdown

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been attacked for exempting Dangote Trucks from the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

The order which was declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun aims to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

This has led to the closure of 12 major roads which lead into Ogun State so as to reduce vehicular movement during the lockdown.

A letter issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, informs security operatives that Dangote Trucks are exempted from the order.

The letter reads: “This is to confirm that Dangote Plc. trucks are exempted from the restrictions of movement and total lockdown of the state as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“You are requested to permit the trucks to move freely within the state because of the essential multi-sectoral services the company renders to the public. Thank You.”

The move by the Dapo Abiodun administration has now been criticized by Femi Fani-Kayode who described it as a shame as he pointed out that Dangote Truck drivers are not immune to COVID-19.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state ought to explain this. Are some more equal than others? It is a crying shame that a few sons of the South West bow, quiver and tremble before their masters.

“Are Dangote’s drivers and trucks immune to COVID-19? Will you give similar exemptions to southern businessmen and traders? Shame on you!”, he wrote.