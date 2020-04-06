COVID-19: US Government Issues Warning To Citizens In Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a warning to its citizens planning on leaving the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A statement issued on its website warned that healthcare facilities are currently overwhelmed in the US which is also battling the deadly virus.

The mission also warned that those who eventually get evacuated to the US will have to foot their own medical bills.

The statement reads in part: “Healthcare systems in many localities in the United States are currently overwhelmed. If you need to seek medical care while in the United States, you will be responsible for all costs not covered by your insurance;

“There are shortages of many basic supplies across the United States, including toilet paper and canned and frozen foods. Many stores, restaurants, and businesses are closed.

“At this time, Nigerian airports are closed to all commercial international flights. If you evacuate to the United States, it is unlikely you will be able to return to Nigeria until the Nigerian government reopens the airports and commercial flights resume”.