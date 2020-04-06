COVID-19: Ogun State To Enforce Wearing Of Face Mask

The Ogun State Government has said that it will enforce the wearing of face mask by citizens as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The enforcement is expected to take effect tomorrow during which a relaxation of the lockdown order in the state is expected to be announced.

While addressing some residence in the state yesterday, Governor Dapo Abiodun insisted that “a face mask has the benefits of preventing an afflicted person from infecting others and vice versa.” Saying that the quality or what the face mask was made of did not matter, the governor stressed what was important was that residents must “tie something on your face to keep you protected.”

The lockdown order which commenced last Friday is beginning to take its toll as streets and neighbourhoods in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, looked deserted.

A team was led by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, to monitor the compliance in Abeokuta, Sagamu and other areas of the state.