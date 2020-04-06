COVID-19 Lockdown: Bishop Chukwuma Dares Government, Holds Service

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Archbishop of the Enugu Anglican Diocese has dared the government by holding a normal Church service amidst COVID-19 lockdown order.

The Clergyman who stated that the Enugu Province of the Anglican Church will not shut down any of its branches, also faulted the government for categorizing a place of worship with night clubs, drinking parlours, markets and the likes.

Reacting to the closure of some Anglican Churches in Enugu by security operatives, Chukwuma stated that it is o my Jesus that has the right to shut them down.

He said, “I have told them not to try it again unless they want more trouble for themselves and their families. There is no way you can ask the church of God to stop when we need prayers to bring healing upon the land, especially when we are faced with a problem as serious as coronavirus that has defied every human solution.

“It is wrong on the government to send police after worshippers. I think if they are serious, what they should do is to ensure that the hygiene protocol is kept, that the social distancing order is also kept, while encouraging those at the altar to pray the country out (of the pandemic).

“What can man do under this circumstance without God? What can even the President or our scientists do in this trying time without God? It is wrong for people to think that we will not find answers to what has befallen us through prayers. So, I want to warn that whoever is behind the disruption should stop in his own interest.

“The last thing I will do at this time is to close the doors of my church building. In my Cathedral, we worshipped today and we will observe all the Palm Sunday and Easter activities.

“I will worship on Monday, Thursday as well as the Easter Sunday. It will be sad on anybody who tried to stop us because. We’re doing what we are supposed to do.”