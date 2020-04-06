COVID-19: Even Almighty US Is Seeking Help Eslewhere – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha has said that the almighty United State is also seeking help from elsewhere in its fight against COVID-19.

Mustapha who heads the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stated this while detailing the activities which the expected Chinese health experts will be engaging in when they arrive in Nigeria,

The SGF stated that the experts who were invited to Nigeria by a Chinese company, CCECC, will help complement effort by the Federal Government in the fight against COVID-19.

He said, “I wish to clarify that all the countries of the world are seeking assistance and are receiving help in the fight against COVID-19 – even the almighty United States is looking for help elsewhere.

“The support coming from China is a cooperate social responsibility initiated by CCECC, a company with a total volume of infrastructural contracts in Nigeria worth over N10 billion.”