COVID-19: Ben Ayade Extends stay At Home Order in Cross Rivers

Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade, has extended the stay at home order in the state by one week so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.
A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, advises citizens to continue with adopted measures against the spread of the virus.
The extension exempts medical personnel, paramilitary officers and revenue officers, while civil servants are advised to stay at home.
The statement reads: “As the initial two weeks stay at home order issued to civil servants in the state expires tomorrow, the state Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has extended it by one week.
“The extension is in furtherance of His Excellency’s determination to ensure that Cross Riverians stay safe from the global pandemic. Government’s concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19 to Cross River is also fully on course.
“Governor Ayade, therefore, appeals to all Cross Riverians to continue to adopt and adhere to all the preventive measures already put in place in the state”.
