Coronavirus: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Biafra And 5G Network

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the Southeast region of Nigeria does not have any need for 5G network.

There have been conspiracy theories which state that the coronavirus pandemic which first broke out in Wuhan, China, is caused by 5G network.

Airing his mind on the issue, Nnamdi Kanu stated that the only time Biafra would need 5G network is when all its scientific data has been collected.

He wrote on Facebook: “What do you need 5G for? Is it the economy of tomatoes and onions that Almajiris needs 5G for?

“No need for 5G in Biafraland until all the scientific data is collected.”

This comes just days after Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, stated that he doesn’t see any research linking coronavirus with 5G network.

He said,

“I just want you to bring out any research which they have conducted and (in which they) made their position about 5G’s relationship with COVID-19. I am yet to see anyone from the World Health Organization.

“This is a body that accommodates our experts in health globally. We have ITU, the International Telecommunication Union.

“I just challenge you to let me know one expert or ITU as a body or any other professional body that conducted research and also made it public that this is the position.”