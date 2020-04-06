CAN Speaks On Coronavirus, Says Nigerian Churches Never Faced Such

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised Christians to maintain the social distancing order as it laments that the Church has never faced a pandemic such as the coronavirus.

This was disclosed by CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, while delivering a sermon on Palm Sunday during which he pointed out that the Christian faith is not only challenged by sickness but also by those who persecute it.

He said, “At a time like this when coronavirus pandemic is doing havoc worldwide, the hearts of many people are failing them especially in the Western world where it has done more havoc than elsewhere. What has contributed more to the fear is the fact that the Western world, which we had depended upon for quick solution, appeared to be brought down to their knees for help wherever it could come from.

“The medical personnel are overwhelmed while they themselves have fallen victims of the attack of this rude virus. Even medical personnel from Nigeria are being wooed by the American government with immediate visa at their embassy if they wish to come and work. We appear to be a bit luckier in Africa because it has not been able to kill as many people as it did in the West.