Nigeria has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to four, according to the country’s centre for disease control.
The NCDC confirmed the two additional deaths on Friday in a tweet.
According to the health agency, which also confirmed 20 new cases in Nigeria, the two deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo states.
Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo
Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State
As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/YzXdfxXPTe
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020
Though the NCDC did not disclose the identity of the patient that died in Lagos, the Punch reports that he was a 55-year-old man who was admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.
