By - 3 hours on April 04, 2020
Nigeria Confirms Six New Cases, Total Now 190

Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, address the media (file image courtesy: NCDC)

Nigeria has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to four, according to the country’s centre for disease control.

The NCDC confirmed the two additional deaths on Friday in a tweet.

According to the health agency, which also confirmed 20 new cases in Nigeria, the two deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo states.

Though the NCDC did not disclose the identity of the patient that died in Lagos, the Punch reports that he was a 55-year-old man who was admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

