Latest Coronavirus Update For Today Saturday, April 4th, 2020

Coronavirus: Nigeria May Extend Lockdown Period As Cases Rise

The 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun could be extended “if we don’t behave ourselves”, according to Nigeria’s information minister, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts normality in the world. Till date, the west African country, with an estimated population of 200 million, has confirmed a total of 210 COVID-19 cases with four deaths within one month.

Nigeria Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths

Nigeria has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to four, according to the country’s centre for disease control. The NCDC confirmed the two additional deaths on Friday in a tweet. According to the health agency, which also confirmed 20 new cases in Nigeria, the two deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo states.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Confirms 20 Infections As Total Cases Reach 210

Nigeria has confirmed 20 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of cases to 210 in Africa’s most populous nation. The latest update, which was tweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, shows that the 20 new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Osun, and Ondo.

Coronavirus: Families Can’t Claim Corpses For Burial – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, says corpses of persons who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) cannot be claimed for burial. Mohammed, giving an update on the activities of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said that such corpses would be handled by the Ministry of Health because they are contagious. “Coronavirus is very dangerous and contagious; there is no medicine for it yet and it is not just capable of killing, overwhelming healthcare system, it will destroy the economy,” the minister said.

Governor Akeredolu Reacts As Coronavirus Extends To Ondo

The governor of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged residents to be calm after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed a case of coronavirus in the state on Friday. Akeredolu, who also announced the index case on his Twitter handle, noted that the infected person had since been isolated and would be monitored.

Nigeria To Evacuate Citizens Stranded Abroad

The Nigerian government says it is ready to evacuate stranded Nigerians abroad due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile a list of Nigerians willing to come back home. Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the move was made following requests by Nigerians stranded abroad.

Lagos Discharges Four More COVID-19 Patients

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Friday said four more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients – three females and one male – had been discharged after they tested negative twice. A total of 24 patients have, thus, recovered from the contagion in Lagos state. Speaking at a news conference at the Island Maternity Hospital on Lagos Island, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that one of the females was an eight-week-old baby.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has listed the areas with the highest numbers of confirmed cases coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the city. The government official in charge of health in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made disclosed the list on Friday at a press conference.

