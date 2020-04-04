Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Saturday April 4th 2020

Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu ‘Exposes’ Abba Kyari In ‘Jubril Of Sudan’ Report

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the unknown whereabouts of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, confirms his allegation that Jubril Al-Sudani from Sudan is in charge of Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Kanu, in his latest claim, alleged that President Buhari’s face was wrongly “fixed” before Sunday’s broadcast on coronavirus in the country, adding that Kyari would have prevented the “mistake” if he was not sick.

Kyari is one of the top government officials that has tested positive to the contagion. It is understood that the chief of staff to the president is being treated at an undisclosed location in Lagos, southwest Nigeria. Read full story here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this website.