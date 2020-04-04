Governor Akeredolu Reacts As Coronavirus Extends To Ondo

The governor of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged residents to be calm after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed a case of coronavirus in the state on Friday.

Concise News reports that Nigeria confirmed 20 new COVID-19 infections late Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 210 in the country.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo,” the NCDC tweeted.

Akeredolu, who also announced the index case on his Twitter handle, noted that the infected person had since been isolated and would be monitored.

The governor said that the government had put necessary measures in place to identify all the contacts of the patient.

He stressed that the government was on top of the situation and urged residents to continue to stay safe and follow all the preventive measures against the disease.