COVID-19: Nigerian Govt Speaks On Issuing 5G Licence

Nigeria’s minister of communications and economy, Isa Pantami, on Saturday said no licence had been issued for 5G in the country amid rumors on social media that the technology causes COVID-19.

Pantami said the Nigerian government would never seek technological advancement at the expense of the health and welfare of Nigerians.

The minister, who made this known in a statement, said that the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), “of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G.”

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial,” the statement read.

According to the minister, the trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process ongoing.

He said, “Government will not act on the speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public,” he said. “I have also directed the NCC to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G.

“I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology.”

Concise News reports that the coronavirus has infected more than 1,002,000 people worldwide, as the death toll surpassed 51,000 while about 208,000 patients recovered.

Till date, Nigeria, with an estimated population of 200 million, has confirmed a total of 209 COVID-19 cases with four deaths within one month.