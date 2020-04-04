COVID-19: Chinese Medical Team Expected In Nigeria – Health Minister

The health minister in Nigeria, Osagie Enahire, says Africa’s most populous nation is expecting a medical team from China to help boost response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Till date, the west African country, with an estimated population of 200 million, has confirmed a total of 210 COVID-19 cases with four deaths within one month.

And speaking at a briefing of the presidential task force in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja on Friday, Enahire said: “An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers shall come along with the flight to assist us. I must at this juncture commend our frontline workers who are doing a great job in case identification and management.

“As we prepare to contain COVID-19, we must not lose sight of other health challenges in our country. Routine health service must continue in our hospitals. Only a wing of tertiary health centres should be used for infected patients.”

The Minister also said that more medical supplies donated to support the response was due in Nigeria soon.

He said, “I have been notified of medical supplies from China, courtesy of a group of Chinese companies working here in Nigeria. A special cargo aircraft shall leave Nigeria in a few days to collect the items which include commodities, personal protective equipment and ventilators.”