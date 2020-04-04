Coronavirus Patient Who Absconded From Osun Isolation Centre Found

The police in Osun state, southwest Nigeria, have arrested the coronavirus COVID-19 patient – a woman – that absconded from the Isolation Centre in Ejigbo area of the state.

The police apprehended the woman in Ejigbo town and returned her to the isolation facility, according to spokesman for the state governor, Ismail Omipidan.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, had earlier said that efforts were ongoing to return the patient to the Isolation Centre.

“Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus,” a statement from her read.

“This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.

“The State Government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all his contacts.”

Concise News reports that 22 of the 209 cases confirmed so far in Nigeria are in Osun.