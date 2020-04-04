Coronavirus Patient In Osun State Missing

The government of Osun state, southwest Nigeria, on Saturday said a coronavirus patient was missing from its Isolation centre.

Concise News reports that 22 of the 209 cases confirmed so far in Nigeria are in Osun.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said that efforts were ongoing to return the patient to the Isolation centre in Ejigbo area of the state.

“Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus,” a statement from her read.

“This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.

“The State Government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all his contacts.”

The state government also explained that it was tracing all contacts of the missing patient to prevent a further spread of the disease in the state.

“We want to reiterate that any official(s) found culpable will also be dealt with accordingly,” she said

“We implore members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised. We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against Coronavirus.”