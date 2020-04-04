Coronavirus: Nigeria May Extend Lockdown Period As Cases Rise

The 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun could be extended “if we don’t behave ourselves”, according to Nigeria’s information minister, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts normality in the world.

Till date, the west African country, with an estimated population of 200 million, has confirmed a total of 210 COVID-19 cases with four deaths within one month.

South Africa (1,505) and Egypt (985) have, by far, confirmed more cases than Nigeria; but many suspect Africa’s most populous nation might have more COVID-19 infections than it has recorded.

Speaking on Friday at an interview session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the country’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said: “If we don’t behave ourselves, there is a likelihood that the lockdown will be extended. But if we behave ourselves, there might not be an extension and I hope we do so.”

He added: “If we stay at home for two weeks and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease.

“Therefore, my appeal to Nigerians is that they should obey the directive on social distancing, personal hygiene and shun gatherings. After two weeks, we will resume our normal life.

“But if they think it is a joke, then we may have to stay at home more than the two weeks.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the lockdown to help “identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases.”

Nigeria To Evacuate Citizens Stranded Abroad

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government says it is ready to evacuate stranded nationals abroad due to the coronavirus ravaging the world.

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile a list of Nigerians willing to come back home.

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the move was made following requests by Nigerians stranded abroad.