Coronavirus: Nigeria Confirms 20 Infections As Total Cases Reach 210

By - 22 mins on April 04, 2020
Nigeria has confirmed 20 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of cases to 210 in Africa’s most populous nation.

The latest update, which was tweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, shows that the 20 new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Osun, and Ondo.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo,” the NCDC tweeted.

Concise News reports that two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo.

See full breakdown below:

Lagos- 109
FCT- 41
Osun- 22
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 7
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1

Ondo – 1

