Check Out Patients Inside Lagos Coronavirus Isolation Centre (Video)

A video showing patients in one of the coronavirus isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has emerged online.

The video shows some patients commending the state government for its effort in caring for them at the Isolation Centre in Onikan area of the state.

Concise News reports that the coronavirus has infected more than 1,002,000 people worldwide, with the death toll now more than 51,000.

Till date, Nigeria, with an estimated population of 200 million, has confirmed a total of 209 COVID-19 cases with four deaths within one month.

Lagos has recorded 109 cases, the highest anywhere in Nigeria, while the country’s capital, Abuja, has 41 cases and Osun 20.

Watch video below: