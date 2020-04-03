The Chief Medical Director (CMD) at the University College Hospital (UCH), Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Concise News reports.

Spokesperson for the UCH, Toye Akinrinlola, made this known in a statement on Thursday, saying that Otegbayo has tested negative for the virus after receiving treatment.

“His (Otegbayo) samples were taken again on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Today, at about 3:00pm, the result came out negative,” the UCH spokesperson confirmed.

As for the Otegbayo, he tweeted: “Hello everyone, my repeat test just came in and I have tested negative to the COVID-19 Virus. I thank you all for your prayers and well wishes.”