The Chief Medical Director (CMD) at the University College Hospital (UCH), Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Concise News reports.
Spokesperson for the UCH, Toye Akinrinlola, made this known in a statement on Thursday, saying that Otegbayo has tested negative for the virus after receiving treatment.
“His (Otegbayo) samples were taken again on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Today, at about 3:00pm, the result came out negative,” the UCH spokesperson confirmed.
As for the Otegbayo, he tweeted: “Hello everyone, my repeat test just came in and I have tested negative to the COVID-19 Virus. I thank you all for your prayers and well wishes.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.