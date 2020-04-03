Social Distancing: Lagos Govt Shuts Mosque For Violating Order

The government of Lagos state, southwest, on Thursday shut the Agege Central Mosque for violating the order on religious gathering in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that the government also used the opportunity to disinfect the area.

The Imam and his members had earlier attacked government officials trying to sensitise them on social distancing.

But worshippers at the mosque were reported to have attacked task force officials who were trying to ensure public gatherings do not exceed 25 people as directed by the government.