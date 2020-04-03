Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, April 3rd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, April 3rd, 2020.

Nigeria has recorded 10 additional cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, bringing the total to 184, Concise News reports. The Nigeria Centre fir Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night confirmed seven of the cases in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, and three in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says 11 more people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been discharged. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a series of tweets on Thursday. The persons, according to the governor, are two females and nine males who were treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba area of the state.

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has rubbished insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died Thursday. Concise News observed unsubstantiated reports on social media claiming that Kyari, who is being treated for coronavirus, had passed.

The son of Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed, who is a Covid-19 patient, says he is well and good. In a video tweeted by his, a former vice president of Nigeria, Mohammed said he was brought to the isolation centre at the Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital, Abuja, on 20 March, 2020.

The Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC) has threatened to avenge the alleged killing of Joseph Pessu by an unidentified soldier on Thursday. The incident reportedly happened along the Ugbuwangue axis of the NPA expressway, Warri, Delta state, one day into the 14-day lockdown declared by the state government over Covid-19.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been heavily condemned by Nigerians for going on social media to plead with United States billionaire Elon Musk for ventilators to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Musk had tweeted on Thursday that his firm had extra ventilators that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in America.

Some Muslim worshippers at the Agege Central Mosque allegedly attacked officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA). It was learned that this allegedly happened on Tuesday evening while the security officials were enforcing President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown directive over the coronavirus pandemic.

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, has asked governors to release thousands of truck loads of food items to local government chairmen as Nigerians observe lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to ask the Customs to give food items in its possession to those in need during lockdown. President Muhammadu Buhari had, last Sunday, ordered a 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, with a view to curbing the spread of the contagion in the country.

The government of Niger state, north-central Nigeria, says a suspected coronavirus patient has escaped from the isolation centre in Bida where he was being managed. “We are surprised that he escaped, and how he escaped from the isolation centre is still a mystery to us but a manhunt for the man has been mounted,” Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makunsidi, said.

