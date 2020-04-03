Nigeria Discharges Four More COVID-19 Patients

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Friday said four more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients – three females and one male – had been discharged after they tested negative twice.

Concise News reports that a total of 24 patients have, thus, recovered from the contagion in Lagos state.

Speaking at a news conference at the Island Maternity Hospital on Lagos Island, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that one of the females was an eight-week-old baby.

The state now has 74 active cases after discharging 24 patients.

The health commissioner also said that the Lagos authorities were tracing 2,450 contacts of infected patients.

Abayomi also said that the coronavirus cases being handled in Lagos were mild except for two patients who had moderate to severe issues.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday announced that 11 people had recovered from coronavirus.

The persons, according to the governor, are two females and nine males who were treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba area of the state.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” he tweeted.