Nigeria Confirms Six New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 190

Nigeria has confirmed six new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of cases to 190 in Africa’s most populous nation.
The latest update, which was tweeted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday morning, shows that the six cases were recorded in Osun state, southwest Nigeria.
“Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria,” the health agency tweeted.
As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/47NVeHMEux
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020
A breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases shows that Lagos, which is Nigeria’s main commercial capital, has 98, followed by the nation’s capital, Abuja, at 38, while Osun has 20.
See full breakdown below:
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
