Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Friday, April 3rd, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Friday, April 3rd, 2020, on Concise News.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Test Result Revealed

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke, and other members of his immediate family have tested negative for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Health commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on his Twitter handle on Friday morning.

“COVID-19 Lagos Update: I am happy to announce that COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the first Lady of Lagos, Joke Sanwo-Olu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to COVID-19,” he tweeted.

Buhari Returns From Isolation

Unnamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has reunited with her family after she returned from isolation over the coronavirus pandemic.

It was learned that she reunited with her family on Thursday after she went into isolation for 14 days, following her return to Nigeria.

Buhari’s daughter is normal, very healthy, and well, according to media aide to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Aliyu Abdullahi.

Covid-19 Cases Hit 184 In Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 10 additional cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, bringing the total to 184, Concise News reports.

The Nigeria Centre fir Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night confirmed seven of the cases in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, and three in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

Lagos Discharges 11 COVID-19 Patients

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says 11 more people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been discharged.

Concise News reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The persons, according to the governor, are two females and nine males who were treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba area of the state.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba,” he tweeted.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Can Now Test 1,500 People Daily – Health Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says the country now has the capacity to test 1,500 people a day for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ehanire said this at Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“With the expanded national case definition and addition of two new laboratories to test for COVID-19 in Ibadan and Ebonyi States, the national testing capacity is now at 1,500 a day,” he said.

“I applaud all our health workers and emergency responders in this critical time.”

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.