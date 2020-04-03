Latest Benue State News Online Today April 3rd 2020

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today Friday, April 3rd, 2020, on Concise News.

COVID-19: Nurse Of Benue Index Case Isolated After Running Away

One of the nurses that took part in the treatment of the Benue coronavirus index case, who allegedly fled from the town after the status of the index case was made public, has been caught and placed on isolation.

The Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, had disclosed that his surveillance team was searching for the nurse.

He said that the nurse fled from her residence after being reportedly stigmatised by her landlord.

“The young nurse took part in the treatment of the index case and when the news of the development got to her landlord she was stigmatised,” Abounu had said. Read full report here.

Coronavirus: Benue Governor Ortom, Deputy Tested

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Benson Abounu, have voluntarily had their specimen taken for the coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

The specimen of the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu, was also taken.

Governor Ortom said it was the right thing to do by everyone and not only when they noticed symptoms of the disease. Read full report here.

Coronavirus: Benue Govt Fumigates Markets

The government of Benue state, north-central Nigeria, has begun the fumigation of markets and other public places as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Concise News reports that one of the 184 cases so far confirmed in Nigeria is in Benue.

Edward Amali, a member of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, who is supervising the fumigation, told newsmen that the committee had lived up to expectations since inception. Read full report here.

